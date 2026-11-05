Hiring begins for cyber security, critical infrastructure and AI regulation inspectors

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The Commission for Railway Regulation (CRR) is hiring for two new roles in its Cyber security, critical infrastructure and artificial intelligence (CCIAI) division: a senior inspector (Grade I) and an inspector (Grade II).

Both roles are full-time and permanent, based in Blackrock, Co Dublin. Successful candidates will help shape how Ireland’s rail and cableway sectors respond to new EU rules on cybersecurity, resilience and AI. It’s a rare chance to join a new division in its first year and build something from the ground up.





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About the CRR

The CRR is the independent State body responsible for the safety and economic regulation of Ireland’s railways. It was set up in 2006 under the Railway Safety Act 2005, reports to the Minister for Transport, and is celebrating its 20th year in 2026.

It’s a small, specialist organisation with 19 staff, but its reach is wide. No railway in Ireland operates without the CRR’s approval, licence, certification or authorisation, and its ongoing supervision. That covers heavy rail (Iarnród Éireann), light rail (Luas), heritage and industrial railways, velorail and cableways such as the Dursey Island cable car.

The CRR’s values are integrity, respect, independence, professionalism and pragmatism. It looks for people who are collaborative, open, agile, accountable, innovative and pragmatic, and it puts real weight on staff development, knowledge sharing and wellbeing.

A new division for a new era of regulation

The CRR’s remit has grown. It has been named a competent authority under three major pieces of EU law:

NIS2 , the Network and Information Systems Directive, which sets cyber security requirements across IT and operational technology

, the Network and Information Systems Directive, which sets cyber security requirements across IT and operational technology CER , the Critical Entities Resilience rules, which cover how organisations prepare for and respond to events that could seriously disrupt services

, the Critical Entities Resilience rules, which cover how organisations prepare for and respond to events that could seriously disrupt services The AI Act, with new oversight and market surveillance duties, particularly for cableway systems

To deliver this work, the CRR set up its CCIAI division in February 2026. These two roles will help build its approach from the start, working closely with regulated entities, other competent authorities and European counterparts.

Cyber security, critical infrastructure and AI regulation senior inspector (Grade I)

The Senior Inspector will help establish the new division and run its day-to-day regulatory work. Reporting to the Principal Inspector, they’ll plan and deliver supervision and compliance audits across the rail and cableway sectors.

The role also involves developing the division’s policies and procedures, handling incident notifications, and representing the CRR as a technical delegate at national and EU level. The Senior Inspector will lead and support Grade II colleagues through technical guidance and professional development.

The CRR is looking for:

A Level 8 qualification or higher in a relevant discipline, such as cybersecurity, risk management, information systems or engineering

At least three years’ experience in cybersecurity governance, risk, compliance, audit or a comparable regulatory environment

In-depth knowledge of cybersecurity frameworks for critical infrastructure

Experience leading audits or assessments and writing clear, evidence-based reports

The ability to lead and develop a team

Certifications such as CISM, CISA, CISSP or CRISC, and knowledge of operational technology or industrial control systems, would be a bonus.

Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure and AI Regulation Inspector (Grade II)

The Inspector will support the division’s work programme across inspections, audits, risk assessments and engagement with regulated entities. They’ll help shape a risk-based supervision approach for NIS2 and CER, handle incident notifications, and prepare briefings and guidance for stakeholders.

This role is open to people from a broad range of backgrounds. The CRR doesn’t expect candidates to be specialists in NIS2, CER or AI regulation from day one. Experience in regulation, public administration, governance, risk, audit, compliance, IT, operations or project delivery could all be a good fit, with specialist knowledge developed on the job.

The CRR is looking for:

A Level 8 qualification in a relevant discipline, such as engineering, IT, cybersecurity, risk, audit, governance or public administration

Relevant professional experience in a regulatory, public service, operational, governance, risk, audit, compliance or IT setting

Sound judgement, strong organisation and clear written and verbal communication

The ability to take ownership of work in complex or developing areas

Experience in rail, transport, utilities or another regulated sector would be an advantage.

Key details and how to apply

Senior Inspector (Grade I) Inspector (Grade II) Salary €87,510 – €109,216 €76,202 – €92,931 Contract Full-time, permanent Full-time, permanent Location Blackrock, Co Dublin (blended working available) Blackrock, Co Dublin (blended working available) Annual leave 30 days 27 days, rising to 30 after five years

Both roles have a nationwide and European remit, which may include some foreign travel. Staff also benefit from the Cycle to Work and Tax Saver schemes, an Employee Assistance Programme and ongoing learning and development.

Closing date: 12 noon, Thursday 20 November 2026. First interviews are expected the week of 7 December 2026.

Conscia Talent is managing this recruitment on behalf of the CRR. Applications must be made using the official application form, not a CV. Find out more and apply at consciatalent.com/crr.