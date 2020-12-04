Roctel to plant a forest of up to 10,000 native trees

Project to be executed in phases over the next five years

In association with Roctel

To underpin our sustainability commitment for the next five years, we are delighted to announce Roctel will be planting up to 10,000 trees in Ireland.

This is an excellent first step in starting the restoration process where deforestation has occurred in Ireland and assist with the impact of climate change.

Our vision is to establish tree cover and woodland starting in the beautiful Co Wicklow, in areas that will grow for many years and provide valuable resources, beneficial ecosystem services and a lasting legacy for future generations. We will only plant native Irish trees. All the trees are grown in Ireland and are of certified native seed provenance.

The project will begin in January 2021 and will be executed in phases over the next five years in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions. The project encourages very low-impact establishment and management with minimal ground preparation or drainage, minimum use of guards and stakes and weeding only where necessary and without chemical sprays.

Roctel will work with experts to ensure the longevity of the trees and also will certify our customers to show they have mindfully procured their telecoms services, and will have from 10-1,000 trees attributed to their services received from Roctel.

At Roctel, our mission is to sustainably provide the best-in-class cloud, collaboration, security, and broadband services to businesses.

To find out more visit www.roctel.net.