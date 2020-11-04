Ring buoy tracking solution holds water with Smart Dublin

ZiggyTec's IoT devices alert responders and prevent theft Print Print Life

Dublin-based ZiggyTec has been chosen as one of four bidders to complete the first phase of Smart Dublin’s ring buoy monitoring project.

The initiative, run in conjunction with Dublin City Council, aims to help curb ring buoy theft across the capital. ZiggyTech is an advanced IoT solution that provides real-time data on health and safety equipment, utilities, and air quality.

According to smartdocklands.ie, approximately 15 ring buoys are stolen in Dublin each week, with 600 needing to be replaced each year. The group also says ring buoy theft exists across all 31 local authorities in Ireland, 18 of which manage coastline and inland water safety. With lockdown seeing an increase in the numbers of people engaging in sunset and early morning swimming sessions, ZiggyTec hopes its solution, which identifies when a ring buoy is removed from its station will help save hundreds of lives. Recent research from watersafety.ie has revealed that 120 people on average die from drowning each year.

advertisement





ZiggyTec’s technology uses a security connector to send an alert to first responders when a buoy is removed from its housing.

ZiggyTec’s sensor system was successfully used in a ring buoy monitoring Project for Fingal County Council to monitor several locations including Malahide, Low Rock, Howth, and Balscadden. They are also carrying out two UK trials with the Manchester Local Authority and Birmingham Local Authority and has confirmed a partnership with the Royal Society of Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

“The availability of smart buoys across the country is something we remain passionate about,” ZiggyTec co-founder Kieran Murphy.

“Having spent six years as a lifeguard, I am fully aware of the need for speed when it comes to response times and rescuing someone in difficulty in water. With more people taking part in lockdown swimming sessions, I believe we need a more efficient means of monitoring our life buoys to ensure we are maximising the speed of assistance. We also believe that, apart from the immediate benefit of being alerted when the ring buoy is removed, a smarter inspection schedule can be deployed. This will reduce inspection costs dramatically and, more importantly utilise technology in a smart way to help save lives.”

TechCentral Reporters