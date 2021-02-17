Renewable Energy Studies bursary worth €10,000 opens for entries

Applications have opened for the €10,000 Niamh Burke Bursary in Renewable Energy,

Administered by Wind Energy Ireland, the bursary was launched last year in memory of former Arthur Cox partner Niamh Burke who played a significant role in the Irish wind energy sector. It is funded by Arthur Cox and Burke’s family and will run each academic year until 2025.

The bursary is open to all those who are planning to study in a field related to renewable energy in Ireland at postgraduate level. All relevant disciplines are open for application, including; law, economics, engineering, modelling, and policy.

Burke made a hugely impressive mark on the industry and this bursary aims to foster and support further ambition in the sector. Over a 20-year career, Burke advised on some of Ireland’s largest energy, infrastructure and construction projects.

“Niamh played a pivotal role in the development of the Irish wind sector from its earliest days and we are delighted to provide this bursary in Niamh’s name to support the next generation of industry talent,” said Alex McLean, head of the energy and natural resource group at Arthur Cox.

“Renewable energy is our single most important tool to tackle climate change,” added Dr David Connolly, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland. “This bursary gives students and academics across Ireland the chance to have their studies in this area funded and supported. That is a massive opportunity, and we are excited to see what this year’s applicants have planned.”

