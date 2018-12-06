ReliaQuest opens first non-US office in Dublin

Cyber security firm plans 100 jobs over three years Print Print Trade

Cyber security developer ReliaQuest has officially opened its first office outside the US of the United States in Leopardstown, Dublin.

Founded in 2007, ReliaQuest employs more than 300 staff across its and plans to create 100 new jobs in Dublin over the next three years. These jobs will mainly be within their security operations centre, consisting of security engineers, analysts and content developers.

“We chose Dublin for several reasons, including its strong talent, the ease of travel back and forth from our headquarters in the US and around the rest of Europe, and the openness and focus on collaboration fostered by Ireland,” says ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy. “All of these things make Dublin a great place to be.”

ReliaQuest is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the announcement, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said, “Ireland has become a significant base of international technology and security companies thanks to a growing, well-educated and flexible workforce with a rapidly increasing graduate output… As a committed member of the EU, overseas companies increasingly look to Ireland as a base from which to serve its customers in the region.”

TechCentral Reporters