ICG selects Auxillion to manage virtualised IT infrastructure

Three-year deal worth €500k

Shipping, transport and leisure company, Irish Continental Group (ICG) has signed a €500,000, three-year deal with Auxilion to remotely manage and monitor its IT infrastructure across Ireland, the UK, France and the Netherlands.

ICG, which reported revenues of more than €335 million in 2017, operates a virtualised IT infrastructure to support its ferries, container and port operations businesses. Since 2000 the group has invested some €500 million in new vessels, port infrastructure and acquisitions.

“With passengers and corporate customers booking and conducting business online, our IT Infrastructure is critical to our ability to service customer needs. We selected Auxilion because of its track record in high quality 24x7x365 IT support across borders,” said Seamus McCarville, head of IT at Irish Continental Group.

“As we look to the future, it is reassuring to know that we have the support of a company like Auxilion which has led the way in successfully implementing digital transformation and hybrid programmes for other corporates.

“Auxilion’s reputation as one of the leading cloud consultancy and support organisations means that it is an ideal partner to bring us on the next wave of transformation including consulting services across the Microsoft cloud stack such as Office 365.”

