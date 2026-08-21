Redfaire secures €13m minority investment from BGF to power global growth

Redfaire, an Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) services provider, has announced a €13 million minority investment by growth capital investor BGF to support its international expansion and continued development of its Oracle Fusion practice.

Founded in 2003, the Limerick-headquartered business provides consulting, implementation, managed services, application support and cloud services across Oracle’s JD Edwards (JDE), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Fusion platforms. Now a team of more than 200 people, Redfaire supports a customer base of blue-chip global enterprises running complex, mission-critical systems, with operations across Ireland, the UK, mainland Europe and North America.

Redfaire is an award-winning, accredited Oracle cloud managed service provider, supporting customers as they modernise their ERP estates and adopt cloud and hybrid solutions.





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The investment follows Redfaire’s recent acquisition of eKal Solutions, a UK-based Oracle Fusion consultancy, which adds established Fusion capability across human capital management, enterprise performance management, financials and supply chain management.

Brian McInerney, CEO and co-founder of Redfaire, said: “We built Redfaire by staying close to our customers and taking on the most complex challenges in the Oracle ecosystem. BGF’s investment is a strong endorsement of that work and of the team behind it. Their backing allows us to accelerate international expansion, further enhance our Oracle Fusion capabilities, and broaden our reach and expertise. BGF is a partner that shares our long-term, growth-focused mindset, and we look forward to delivering for our customers and our people.”

As part of the transaction, Redfaire is appointing Glenn Timms as non-executive chair through the BGF Talent Network. Glenn brings extensive executive and board experience across technology-enabled services and enterprise software. A former PwC Corporate Finance partner, Glenn previously served as CEO of IESA and is Chair of NoBlue2, an Oracle NetSuite partner.

Timms said: “Redfaire has built genuine technical depth and an international delivery network that very few independent Oracle partners can claim, providing a strong platform to build from. With BGF’s backing and a management team that has already proven it can grow organically and through acquisition, the opportunity is to scale that model even further. I look forward to working with the team to help them achieve their growth ambitions.”

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