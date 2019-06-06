RebelCon, Ireland’s largest software engineering conference, to return

The two-day conference will feature Irish, UK and US speakers

RebelCon is returning for its third year from 19-20 June at the Clayton Hotel, Cork City.

Run by the development community, for the development community, the event will see two days of workshops and talks with international software leaders.

With speakers from the Financial Times, Symantec, Instil, Google, CIT, over 300 visitors are expected to attend this year.

Damien Daly, co-founder of the event, said: “From culture to security, from Kubernetes to Kotlin, RebelCon aims to provide a world-class event for the tech sector in Ireland.”

RebelCon is hosted by Poppulo, with support from it@cork Skillnet and software houses across Ireland including Teamwork, Johnson Controls and Dell EMC.

Registration for the event is now open at https://RebelCon.io/.

TechCentral Reporters