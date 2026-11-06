Irish companies secured record €25.3m in ESA contracts in 2025

Irish companies secured a record €25.3 million in European Space Agency (ESA) contracts in 2025, according to the new Space Activities in Ireland 2025 report, published today by Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment. This total represents an increase on the previous-highest tally of €24 million in 2024, while a further €1.3 million in ESA contracts was placed with Irish research performing organisations.

The number of Irish companies engaging with ESA also continued to grow, reaching 126 by the end of 2025, including 15 new space-active entities.

Among those supported include photonic technology and satellite optical communications Mbryonics; Réaltra Space Systems Engineering delivered the payload interface unit for ESA’s PLATO mission; and Ubotica Technologies demonstrated the world’s first in-orbit use of Dynamic Targeting, enabling satellites to autonomously detect and respond to changing conditions on Earth.





advertisement





The results were accompanied by the announcement that Ireland committed more than €170 million to ESA programmes through to 2030, underpinning the next phase of growth for Irish industry, as ESA marked its 50th anniversary.

Jenny Melia, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said: “2025 was a milestone year for Ireland’s space sector – a year in which Irish companies moved decisively from development into commercial delivery. Mbryonics opened its Photon-1 volume manufacturing facility in Galway and was selected for the strategic European partnership delivering ESA’s HydRON programme. Companies like Ubotica, Réaltra, Lios and Proveye continued to demonstrate the depth of Irish capability, from onboard satellite intelligence to launcher telemetry and precision agriculture. Enterprise Ireland is proud to support these companies as they compete and collaborate on the global stage, through the work of our colleagues on the Irish Delegation to ESA, who ensure Irish priorities and enterprise opportunities are reflected in ESA’s decisions and investments.”

TechCentral Reporters