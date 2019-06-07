WWDC and the power of ‘onlyness’ with Nilofer Merchant

Why it pays to be an individual and a review of Apple's developer conference Print Print Radio

On this week’s show we talk with author and business guru Nilofer Merchant about why it pays to be an individual in the workplace.

Back in the studios Niall and Dusty go through the ups and ups of WWDC 2019.

Nilofer Merchant was interviewed at Inspirefest 2019.