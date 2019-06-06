Learning Pool continues expansion with HT2 Labs purchase

Derry-based company to create learning experience and analytics solutions for overseas markets Print Print Trade

Derry-based Learning Pool has acquired HT2 Labs, a learning innovation company best known for its Learning Locker and Curatr products. This purchase will see the rapid deployment of the world’s first technology platform that uses social learning and curation, AI-recommendation and natural language processing, advanced analytics and chatbot technology.

HT2 Labs is the third business to join the Learning Pool Group in the last three years following the acquisitions of Mind Click in Nottingham and MediaCorp in Glasgow. Learning Pool is backed by The Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI), the private equity fund established by The Carlyle Group and Cardinal Capital Group, which invested in Learning Pool in 2016 to support its continued growth and development. Since then the company has enjoyed triple digit growth, completed three acquisitions and doubled its workforce.

HT2 Labs has more than 12,000 installations of Learning Locker, the world’s most-installed learning record store.

Learning Pool CEO Paul McElvaney said: “We’ve been collaborating with HT2 Labs for a number of years and we are excited that they are now becoming a core part of our business, working even more closely with a team who share our passion for innovation; creating positive business impact and driving customer service.

“Learning Pool is driven by innovation, and our acquisitions over the last three years have all had a single focus – to expand our presence and support our ambition to be the most innovative company in our sector… We continue to invest heavily in the development and delivery of world-class learning technologies and content for our growing, diverse network of customers. The acquisition of HT2 Labs further cements our leadership position in our sector and positions us strongly for the future.”

TechCentral Reporters