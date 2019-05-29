QAD plans new jobs for Dublin and Limerick

Cloud-based enterprise software provider, QAD, plan to create 40 jobs between its Dublin and Limerick offices.

The IDA supported expansion will take place over the next three years, ultimately bringing the number of those employed by QAD in Ireland to 140.

Its Limerick office will require over a dozen software developers and quality analysists for the implementation of its ERP solution, QAD Adaptive ERP.

In Dublin, 20 additional software engineering and business development roles will be created.

Operations will move to Clive House, in Limerick and Ardee Road, Rathmines to accommodate the larger workforces.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State at the Department of Finance & the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform, Patrick O’Donovan, said the expansion “proves that the skills pool to help companies like QAD to grow and develop their operations is available in regional locations as well as in our capital”.

TechCentral Reporters