Protego talent management deal to create 60 jobs

Protego Technologies, an Irish consultancy which helps extend technology departments and developer teams with specialised talent and project management, has announced a partnership with US payment solution provider Repay that is expected to create 60 new jobs.

As an exclusive provider to Repay, Protego will identify, recruit, and manage emerging technology talent to supplement Repay’s software development team and capabilities.

Paul O’Dwyer, managing director, Protego Technologies, said: “This is a significant strategic step for us that will entail an initial recruitment of 60 skilled software development professionals, where our location in Ireland gives us access to one of the deepest pools of IT talent anywhere in the world.”

Jason Kirk, chief technology officer, Repay, said: “Protego’s approach to development and project management firmly aligns with our business initiatives and growth plans to meet the increased demand to deliver trusted, innovative payment solutions for the North American market.

“This partnership to supplement our software development capabilities further fortifies our commitment to drive innovation and facilitate optimal payment experiences.”

