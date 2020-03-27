Procore launches Zoom integration to enhance construction collaboration

Integration gives construction teams the ability to communicate and collaborate while working remotely Print Print Pro

Procore, a leading provider of construction management software, has integrated with Zoom Video Communications to help teams to collaborate effectively while working remotely.

The integration brings the Zoom technology directly into the Procore platform, allowing Procore users to create video conference calls that can accommodate everyone on a project. This comes amid growing demand for improved remote working within the construction industry.

The construction industry has a mobile and decentralised workforce, with projects requiring collaboration across multiple stakeholders, many of whom are only occasionally on a project’s job site.

Many construction professionals are adjusting to the current landscape by practicing social distancing, having office staff work remotely, and hosting daily check-ins. With Zoom, project teams can visually share documents, discuss health-related updates and check-in regularly. Further, it allows project managers and project engineers to view what field teams are seeing in real-time through video conferencing.

“Our mission is to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. In times like these, we see the power that technology can have to keep construction project teams connected and moving forward,” said Tooey Courtemanche, CEO of Procore. “We know that it is essential to move quickly in order to meet the demands of our users, and our partnership with Zoom is another way Procore is supporting the construction industry during this challenging time.”

“We see a growing need for simplified business communications for on-site and remote teams. We believe that the integration with Procore will strengthen construction professionals’ ability to be productive, regardless of their location, by streamlining communication across teams,” said Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom.

Zoom is offering a 20% discount to all Procore customers interested in purchasing Zoom Pro. For more information, visit the Procore blog.

TechCentral Reporters