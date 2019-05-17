Poppulo to create 125 high-value jobs in Cork

Employee communications software company Poppulo is to create 125 jobs in Ireland to support its international expansion.

The jobs in the Cork-based company will be mainly engineering and R&D roles and there will also be positions in sales & marketing. The expansion is supported by the Dept of Business, Enterprise & Innovation through Enterprise Ireland.

A parallel move in the United States will bring Poppulo’s total workforce to more than 400 within three years.

Founded by Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Poppulo’s software is helping to transform workplace communications and engagement in more than 100 countries. More than 30% of the largest employers in Europe and 20% of the largest employers in the United States are Poppulo customers.

“Enterprise Ireland has been with us from the start when we were a handful of people and they’re just as committed to our success as we scale. Supporting home-grown successful indigenous companies so that they can scale is incredibly important,” said O’Shaughnessy.

Earlier this year, US private equity firm Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE) invested €30 million for a minority stake in Poppulo, which O’Shaughnessy said would help the company accelerate its international expansion plans in a sector that is now recognised as critical to business success.

Poppulo employs 200 people – 163 in Cork and 37 in Boston.

Its customers include Unilever, Bank of America, Nestle, Johnson Controls and Rolls-Royce.

