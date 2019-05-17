Techies4TempleStreet to return July 5

The city-wide treasure trail is on target to surpass €1 million raised for Temple Street

Techies4TempleStreet, is back. Now in its fifth year, the city-wide charity treasure trail is set to raise €250,000. This will bring the total raised for the children’s hospital to €1m.

Kicking off from the RDS Arena on 5 July, the event will see members of the Irish tech and business communities completing tasks and cracking puzzles throughout the city.

Over 1,600 people are expected to participate on the day, and, in the end, the winning team will be crowned ‘smartest techies’.

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive, Temple Street Foundation says the event has gone “from strength to strength. Thanks to the continued support of the business and tech community from all over Ireland, this event has raised an incredible amount to support our young patients and their families.”

ATim Hynes, chief information officer at lead sponsore AIB, said: “[It] gives the community an opportunity to connect with each other while raising funds to help Temple Street. It is also a very enjoyable staff day out, scouring the city for clues and using the team’s collective brainpower, culminating in a well-deserved party.”

TechCentral Reporters