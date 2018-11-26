Park Place Technologies opens EMEA centre in Cork

Lapp's Quay office to hold 70 new hires over two years

Park Place Technologies, the world’s largest post-warranty data centre maintenance organisation, is to open its EMEA operations centre in City Quarter, Lapp’s Quay, Cork.

The company will invest in the creation of 70 jobs over the next two years and is supported by IDA Ireland.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Park Place currently employs more than 1,100 people, and maintains offices in the US, UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai. It was recently named to its sixth Inc. 5000 list of the USA’s fastest-growing private companies.

The new jobs will be in customer service, analytics and engineering.

“This investment further cements our position within EMEA, and we are confident we can provide our existing customer base and potential new customers with an alternative option for their support and maintenance, and IT managed services requirements,” said Chris Adams, president and COO of Park Place (pictured).

“We require associates with strong technical skills, and an ability to be agile across multiple technologies. They must have a strong appetite to grow and learn and exhibit a constant focus on the customer experience.”

TechCentral Reporters