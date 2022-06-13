Park Place opens state-of-the-art support and operations centre in Cork Recruitment underway at Blarney facility Trade

Global data centre and networking optimisation firm Park Place Technologies has opened a new support & operations centre at Blarney Business Park, Cork. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The new facility 6km north of Cork’s city centre, will accommodate Park Place’s growth, allow employee expansion (projected to double by 2024), offer a landmark facility for clients, and provide a high-quality meeting space for prospects and channel partners.

Work positions are filled with local talent, and recruitment will continue for highly skilled engineering and technology positions. These include multiple roles including support centre representatives, advanced engineering technical support, and buyer planners.

The new Park Place building in Blarney Business Park represents a direct investment in Ireland. Park Place plans to host business and local community events in the facility, so it’s a premises that will benefit the wider community in County Cork in an interactive and accessible way.

“Park Place does not want to be viewed as another US business setting up shop for itself,” said Chris Adams, Park Place President and CEO. “We do things differently when we invest in a community, and we want to prove ourselves as a part of the lives of the people of County Cork.”

Department manager, technology division at IDA Ireland, Anne-Marie Tierney Le-Roux said: “Congratulations to Park Place Technologies on the opening of its support & operations centre in Blarney Business Park. Since first announcing its arrival to Ireland in 2018, Park Place Technologies has developed into an important member of the South West Region’s established tech cluster.”

Park Place has a history of investment and philanthropy in Ireland. Its STEM efforts have included partnerships with CoderDojo, TechForGood, and I Wish.

TechCentral Reporters