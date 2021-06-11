One secret of success: get the right training at the right time

Organisations which will get the most out of developing their employees' skills are those who take a partnership approach Print Print Pro

In association with Irish Times Training

At Irish Times Training, over the past 40 years we have helped many people in their professional development, so we know that striving for excellence is key to progressing your career. Our carefully designed courses are designed and delivered by industry-expert tutors, supporting those who want to refresh existing skills or build new ones. While we are planning for in-person classes to resume, our courses are currently delivered live and fully interactive online, so that learners can interact directly with fellow students and tutors who share their expertise and real-life experience.

You might be surprised at the breadth of courses that are available at Irish Times Training: Leadership & Management, Personal Effectiveness & Communications, HR & Learning Development, Personal Effectiveness & Communications, Strategy & Organisational Development, Digital Marketing, Sales & Customer Success, Project Management and Microsoft Office. For a number of years we have worked in partnership with Ulster University Business School to offer a Mini MBA and a full MSc in Executive Leadership, both of which give successful students internationally-recognised qualifications.

advertisement





Part of our mission at Irish Times Training is to provide the highest standard of training and development possible to learners, across a range of disciplines. Our experience in the delivery of long-term transferrable skills shapes how we help organisations to prepare their workforce for the workplace of tomorrow.

The pace of digital transformation and development in recent years has seen a stark growth in the number of primarily digitally-focused workers in both Irish and international companies. However, recent research from Deloitte indicates that transferable soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving are as important to business success as technical skills. We know that the right balance of technical and soft skills leads to greater productivity and co-operation among teams. For companies planning the skills development of their staff, our in-company programmes are tailored and designed specifically to meet their teams’ needs as well as the business needs of the organization.

As businesses grow, along with the development of technical and digital skills, soft skills will make a profound contribution to any organisation’s success. “Numerous reports have shown how investment in training positively impacts the bottom line, leading to higher profit margins and better employee retention and engagement,” says Irish Times Training MD, Imelda Rey. “Our trainers don’t just talk the talk, they walk it. All are or have been practitioners in their field. If you’re getting digital skills training from us, you are being trained by someone in a digital marketing agency. If you are getting management training, it’s from someone who is or has been a senior leader.”

Our training is always trusted, current and expert – you can count on it. We’d be delighted to help you to explore your potential and develop skills that will really improve how you and your team works. Visit us at www.irishtimestraining.com to find course details, and sign up to our newsletter to keep up with the latest developments.