NovaUCD welcomes cyber security, edtech start-ups

Evervault, myStudyPal founders join entrepreneurial ecosystem

Evervault, a cyber security start-up, and myStudyPal, an edtech start-up, have been confirmed as the newest companies to join UCD’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, NovaUCD.

The founders of both companies are currently undergraduate students at the University.

Evervault’s software ensures that encrypted data is separated from any potential attackers through novel hardware and encryption approaches. This means that even if a network is compromised the encryption key remains completely hidden preventing unauthorised access to the encrypted data.

The founder of Evervault is Shane Curran, currently a first year Business & Law undergraduate student at UCD. In 2017 Shane was the overall winner of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, for a project entitled qCrypt which forms the basis of Evervault.

“We have already secured a number of enterprise customers in the technology sector and are currently finalising our seed investment round. We plan to significantly ramp up our team during 2019 to support R&D, some of which I hope we can do here at UCD, and also grow our sales team,” said Curran.

MyStudyPal is a Web and mobile app that provides second-level students with a simple, fast and effective way to create an accurate and fully changeable study timetable. myStudyPal negates the need for stressful late-night cramming, promotes student wellbeing and ensures a healthy work-life balance.

Missed study sessions can be rescheduled at the click of a button and social plans can be added to ensure they never clash with study. Push notifications about upcoming study sessions are also sent straight to students’ mobiles in an effort to combat procrastination.

The founder of myStudyPal is Mark Nealon, currently a first year Biomedical, Health & Life Sciences undergraduate student at UCD.

“When I was studying for my Leaving Certificate in 2017, I experienced first-hand how exams take over a student’s life,” said Nealon. “So I decided to defer going to university for a year to develop a solution which enables students to structure their study around their personal lives through a flexible, cloud-based study timetable.

“Since launching in September 2018, we have been working closely with users to continuously improve our platform. Our initial target market are the more than 100,000 students in Ireland who will be sitting their Leaving and Junior exams in just over four months’ time. Obviously we would expect more traction with those who are immediately facing the state exams but we are also finding strong demand for myStudyPal among 2020 exam candidates.”

NovaUCD is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility for high-tech and knowledge-intensive start-ups which provides a comprehensive business support programme for client companies. This programme comprises advice, seminars and workshops as well as facilitated access to the NovaUCD network of researchers, business leaders and investors.

Last August UCD announced a €6.5 million development project to renovate and extend NovaUCD’s east courtyard. When completed later this year NovaUCD’s capacity to support start-ups, such as Evervault and myStudyPal, will increase by over 50%.

During the last four years, NovaUCD, together with the UCD Innovation Academy and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, has run the annual UCD Start-up Stars Programme to specifically support UCD undergraduate and postgraduate students who want to work together to develop and grow start-up companies.

TechCentral Reporters