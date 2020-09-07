NovaUCD named Startup Boost Ireland ecosystem partner

Competition returns for Autumn round Print Print Trade

Startup Boost Ireland has announced NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD), as an ecosystem partner for its Autumn programme, commencing later this month.

Startup Boost Ireland, part of the global Startup Boost initiative, is a mentor-driven pre-acceleration programme for early-stage tech start-ups that runs over a six-week period.

Since 2017 Startup Boost has had over 2,900 applications to its global programmes and the 200 companies selected to attend these programmes have now gone on to raise more than $50 million.

advertisement





Gene Murphy, founding member of Startup Boost, said: “Startup Boost Ireland is delighted to welcome NovaUCD as an ecosystem partner to the Autumn 2020 Programme. By collaborating around our shared mission of supporting promising startups to achieve next level growth, NovaUCD and Startup Boost intend to create more meaningful commercial outcomes for our early innovators from across Ireland.”

Tom Flanagan, UCD director of enterprise and commercialisation, said: “NovaUCD as a hub for high-tech start-ups is thrilled to be a partner in this year’s Startup Boost Ireland program. This excellent program prepares early-stage start-ups for the next steps on their entrepreneurial journey as they develop and grow to achieve their global potential.”

This round’s successful applicants will gain exposure to potential new sales leads, and the opportunity to pitch and connect directly with investors and accelerator directors.

Companies also get promoted globally through the Startup Boost virtual demo day which occurs six weeks after their programme concludes and allows investors from around the world view their pitches online for a limited two-day period. Startup Boost alumni will be part of a growing global network globally.

Applications are now open to all pre-seed/seed stage start-ups for at http://startupboost.org/ireland with a closing date of 16 September.

TechCentral Reporters