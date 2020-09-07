Wisetek launches new IT asset recovery service

IT asset disposal, daspecialist Wisetek has launched a new service, IT Asset Recovery Solutions, in direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service collects IT assets from employees working remotely for redeployment, recycling or secure disposal.

The service ensures sensitive data existing on IT hardware is secure, and enables for IT assets to be redeployed in the circular economy. One of the factors of Covid-19 is that many companies issued their employees with new equipment for remote working, meaning there is a stock of IT equipment no longer in use.

According to the UN’s Global E-Waste Monitor 2020, a record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, which marks a rise of 21% in just five years. The report also predicts that global e-waste levels will reach 74 metric tonnes by 2030.

Sean Sheehan, CEO, Wisetek, said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies and their employees are now finding themselves working remotely. Despite this disruption to normal business practices, many organisations still have a need to be fulfilled in the area of IT asset collection, as well as disposal and data destruction. This new service from Wisetek will fulfil this need, limiting potential data breaches for companies, and ensuring that IT equipment is redeployed in the circular economy.”

As part of this solution, the IT assets are collected within 24 hours from a pre-arranged location, while ensuring that social distancing restrictions are adhered to. Upon collection, the devices are brought to a Wisetek facility where they are reviewed, sanitised and cleaned, before being individually boxed and booked.

At the customer’s request, devices are reviewed via a hardware audit and test audit to log any outstanding visual or functionality issues, before they are put through a certified data erasure process. Wisetek will also manage the repairs process for any devices under warranty with the manufacturer, and can assess the cost of repairs for any devices that are out of warranty. This process enables companies to redeploy individual devices as necessary, and will give them an overview of any outstanding issues with the asset’s condition.

TechCentral Reporters