OpenAI regains ground in the corporate AI market

Recent data from Ramp, a company specialising in expense management and corporate credit cards, points to a shift in the competitive landscape between OpenAI and Anthropic among US companies.

Since neither entity is currently listed on the stock exchange and neither discloses financial figures, analysts rely on third-party spending patterns to gauge their commercial success, according to TechCrunch.

For a while, Anthropic managed to overtake OpenAI in popularity among Ramp’s paying customers. In May, Anthropic had captured a market share of 41%, narrowly beating OpenAI’s 39%.





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This trend continued into July, with Anthropic holding almost 44%, compared with around 40% for OpenAI. These figures are derived from a sample of more than 70,000 US organisations, a large proportion of which operate in the technology sector.

Recent trends from the third quarter, however, indicate that OpenAI is starting to win back ground and is growing faster than its rival. Although the quarter is not yet over, and trends in the volatile AI sector can reverse quickly, OpenAI appears to be regaining momentum.

According to economist Ara Kharazian, OpenAI’s recent growth may be linked to the strong appeal its latest products hold for developers. Conversely, he suggests that Anthropic’s high-end Fable model has struggled because of its costs and strict legal requirements regarding data storage.

Fable is designed for specialised tasks and not for general use. Anthropic did face criticism after informing users that it would retain their data for 30 days.

It is important to note that these data do not provide a complete picture of the entire sector, as large corporations that use other expense management systems, such as American Express, are not included.

Nonetheless, the fluctuations show that corporate loyalty to AI providers is unstable, with companies regularly switching vendors based on the latest model releases.

Despite this rivalry, the broader market is growing. The share of Ramp’s customers investing in paid AI services has steadily increased, from just over 50% in March to nearly 56% in July. This suggests that both companies can grow their revenues, even as they battle for the dominant position in the market.

Business AM