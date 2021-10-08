Magnet+ becomes Tech Excellence Awards title sponsor

Industry celebration returns on 25 November in Dun Laoghaire Print Print Trade

Magnet+ has been announced as the title of sponsor of this year’s Tech Excellence Awards. The Awards makes a welcome return to the technology calendar following a hiatus in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s black tie gala event will introduce two new categories recognising outstanding achievements in diversity and sustainability.

“At Magnet+, we are delighted to be partnering with the Tech Excellence Awards as they enter their 20th year of recognising excellence in tech solutions and the business of marketing and implementing technology for business,” said John Delves, managing director, Magnet+.

advertisement





“The past 18 months have demonstrated just how critical technology and connectivity is to the success of businesses right across the country and there is no doubt that the tech industry rose to the challenge. As a result, we have seen significant innovation across the entire sector and we’re truly delighted to be in a position to recognise this extraordinary work by the industry.”

The Tech Excellence Awards take place on 25 November at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire. For more information and to enter visit techawards.techcentral.ie.

TechCentral Reporters