Logitech is a proud signatory of The Climate Pledge

There has never been a more urgent time than now for companies and organisations to join together in taking urgent action on the climate crisis. Logitech has adopted a climate positive approach with committing to be carbon neutral in 2021, net zero by 2030, and climate positive beyond by becoming a signatory to The Climate Pledge.

The Climate Pledge was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019 and represents a commitment to net zero carbon by 2040 – 10 years earlier than specified by the Paris Agreement. “Because this is work that cannot wait, Logitech has taken more aggressive action by going beyond what countries have committed to and has set a net zero goal for 2030 – 20 years earlier than anticipated,” says Prakash Arunkundrum, head of global operations & sustainability. As a signatory to The Climate Pledge, Logitech is committed to the three areas of action as outlined in the Pledge:

Logitech’s action is focused on achieving science-based targets that support a ‘reduce-renew-restore’ strategy with specific programs focused on minimizing energy-intensive products and activities across the company’s product portfolio, operations, value chain and product lifecycle.

Reduce: Logitech is working to eliminate carbon from the outset with a commitment to design for sustainability. This is reinforced throughout all stages of the design process to reduce a product’s potential carbon impact with innovation in materials, energy efficiency, packaging, production processes, circularity and more.

Logitech’s signing of The Climate Pledge, signals a commitment to working with other companies to build a safe and healthy planet for future generations. Logitech gaming products are now certified carbon neutral product and listed as Climate Pledge Friendly on Amazon’s website. This trusted third party certification signals that quality standards are met.