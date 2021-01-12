Lisa Molloy joins Tekenable as account manager
12 January 2021 | 0
Tekenable has announced the appointment of Lisa Molloy to the position of account manager. She will have responsibility for managing customer accounts and maximising business opportunities.
Molloy will be responsible for all aspects of a customer’s relationship with the company and will work closely with all customer-facing departments to ensure the highest standards of service.
Molloy has more than 15 years’ experience in account management and IT solution consultation in industries such as Healthcare, Retail & Warehousing.
