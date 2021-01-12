Growth ambition with new leadership appointments at BearingPoint

Gillian O’Sullivan becomes country leader for Ireland and Eric Conway takes on regional leader role responsible for seven countries in Europe Print Print Trade

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has confirmed two senior leadership appointments to support the business in its ambition to continue double digit growth in Ireland and across a number of countries throughout the European region. Gillian O’Sullivan has been appointed as BearingPoint’s new country leader for Ireland, replacing Eric Conway, who is now taking on a wider role as regional leader for seven countries in Europe covering Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and United Kingdom.

Both executives will work as part of the regional team to ensure business targets are achieved and aligned across financial, people (diversity and inclusion), product/service innovation, and corporate and social responsibility metrics.

In the last three years, BearingPoint in Ireland has grown from 225 consultants to more than 300 consultants today and the Dublin-based operation is optimistic that the firm will continue to expand at a similar rate, attracting more people to take up rewarding job opportunities both in Ireland and internationally.

BearingPoint’s Irish office was recently designated to operate as one of the Firm’s four global centres of excellence for technology intellectual property (IP) development with particular success in bringing international regulatory technology (RegTech) software to market.

Commenting on her appointment as the new country leader for Ireland, Gillian O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted and excited to be taking on this important leadership role. My commitment is to continue putting people at the centre of our business and harnessing their talents and expertise to deliver real value and innovation for our clients that makes a difference. I very much look forward to addressing the challenges and opportunities that the role entails and working closely with our clients to deliver sustainable results and helping to navigate their growth path in the coming months and beyond.”

Gillian O’Sullivan has been working with BearingPoint since 2004 having joined as a software developer and progressed to lead the development team. Following her appointment as partner in the Firm in 2016, she subsequently became lead partner with responsibility for technology delivery, working on IT strategy and transformation projects at both the country and international level.

In addition to this role, O’Sullivan was most recently the firm-wide head of diversity and is pioneering female leadership within a large international management and technology consultancy in Ireland.

During her time at BearingPoint, O’Sullivan has worked across numerous leadership roles delivering for clients across several industries including public sector, financial services and pharmaceutical.

Commenting on his new regional leader role, Eric Conway said: “While BearingPoint is quite progressive in terms of knowledge and people sharing from one country to the next, my ambition is to further align the seven countries under my remit and continue to improve collaboration. Since Covid-19, our customers are starting to place less of an emphasis on having our consultants on site and in the room. This means it is far more acceptable and welcome to engage people from other BearingPoint countries.”

Conway joined BearingPoint in 1998 and became the country leader at BearingPoint Ireland in 2017 before taking on his latest position with a wider European regional focus.

