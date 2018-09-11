Leaked images show Nokia phone with five cameras

A Nokia phone with five lenses on the back has been teased in a batch of leaked pictures that were put up over on ithome.com.The quest for innovation in the smartphone market drives some interesting ideas, the latest of which is starting to make the back of this smartphone look like a spider staring you down. The rumours for this setup first appeared around the Nokia 10 device at the start of this year.

The lenses are arranged in a circular pattern on the rear of the phone, with some very obvious Zeiss branding. HMD Global who now own the rights to produce Nokia phones, teamed up with Zeiss to help bring the Nokia brand into the Android era.

While these leaked pictures are certainly interesting it’s difficult to speculate on what exactly you would use five lenses for. The recent Huawei P20 Pro launched earlier this year with three rear cameras, and while more cameras lenses can certainly help with zoom capability, five still does seem like overkill.

While all these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, it certainly would be interesting to the effect a smartphone with five lenses would have on the wider device market.