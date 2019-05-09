Latest Acceed card boosts PC performance

Acceed's Nuvo-7160GC, a high-performance and robust embedded industry PC designed for graphics-based machine applications

Acceed has introduced a new industry PC, the GPU (graphics processing unit) supported Nuvo-7160GC.

High-performance and robust, the embedded platform was designed predominantly for graphics-based machine applications i.e. in-line production control, real-time video analysis, autonomous transport, facial recognition and virtual reality.

The Nuvo-7160GC is a power package, with fanless full-metal housing to withstand temperatures from -25°C to 60°C. The system supports GPUs up to 120W output and provides computing power from four- to six- teraflops.

It is versatile, with individual selection of performance features including CPU (central processing unit), interfaces, patented expansion cassette and custom mezzanine board configuration.

Used as an alternative to, or an extension for, integrated graphics unit Intel HD Graphics 530, the controller supports graphics cards such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti. With Nvidia’s Cuda parallel computing architecture harnessing the GPUs power, the systems calculating power can increase. As such, the controller CPU is relieved and available for other tasks.

Based on various eighth generation Intel processors, the 6Gb Ethernet interfaces ensures there is sufficient bandwidth for data exchange. With expandable memory up to 32Gb (DDR4 SDRAM), two internal SATA ports (2.5″ SSD/HDD) and RAID support available for hard-drives and a M.2 slot for NVMe-SSD or Intel Optane memory.

The system has four USB connections, 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) and 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gb/s) as well as several serial interfaces that support fast data communication with other peripheral devices. PoE (power over Ethernet) is available for four of the Ethernet interfaces according to standard 802.3at. With up to 56W each, powerful devices can run directly via LAN cable.

End-customer-specific I/O functions can be implemented as extensions with optional mezzanine cards (MezIO modules with serial interfaces, digital I/O interfaces, LVDS output, CAB bus, DTIO or memory extension).

Additional expansion options are offered; the patented expansion cassette can optionally be equipped with PCI or PCIe cards or is used as a pre-configured compact module with a heat spreader, PoE, USB 3.0 and an independent graphics card. They can also be equipped with mini PCIe cards with internally or externally accessible SIM card slots.

Aside from the usual graphics outputs, DVI-D and VGA, a universal DisplayPort is available, supporting 4K2K resolutions up to 4096×2304 pixels.

No matter the quantity, Acceed offers customers complete assembly.

TechCentral Reporters