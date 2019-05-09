Dublin City Council pushes off Smart Mobility Hub

As part of the Small Business Innovation Research programme, the hub will allow employees to access a shared pool of e-bikes, e-cars and push-bikes by using mobile apps

Dublin City Council has launched a smart mobility hub (SMH) at its office at Wood Quay, offering employees access a shared pool of push-bikes, e-bikes and e-cars by using mobile apps. All the vehicles in the hub will have zero exhaust-pipe emissions.

If successful, the scheme will be introduced to all City Council offices.

In partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Smart Dublin, the pilot project is supported by Enterprise Holdings, Good Travel Software, University College Dublin and BleeperBike. It is part of a small business innovation research programme (SBIR).

“We want to lead by example to deploy smart and innovative new solutions that will reduce emissions and deliver a cleaner city environment for all,” said Owen Keegan, chief executive, Dublin City Council.

Tom Kelly, head of innovation, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Enterprise Ireland is delighted to partner with Dublin City Council and Smart Dublin to harness the best innovative solutions and lead the way in developing Ireland’s first Smart Mobility Hub.

“The SBIR programme is unique in enabling public sector bodies and innovative SMEs the opportunity to work together and develop creative and innovative solutions for real societal problems”.

TechCentral Reporters