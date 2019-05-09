Digital Realty opens fifth Irish data centre

New facility opened as research shows nearly half of IT decision makers feel optimistic for tech sector growth in Ireland

Digital Realty, the data centre, colocation and interconnection solution provider, has opened a second data centre on its Profile Park campus in Dublin.

As its fifth centre in Ireland, the five-megawatt expansion will give provide additional growth capacity and product flexibility with cooling, connectivity, security, system redundancy and power.

The company’s Clonshaugh facility is also set for further development later this year.

This follows research recently carried out by the company that found 47% of 250 senior Irish IT decision makers feel optimistic about the growth of the tech sector in Ireland.

Also, 56% predict that Brexit will have the most significant impact on the sector over the next five years, followed by GDPR (36%), and 5G roll out (23%).

Respondents identified tax on bonuses (40%), housing shortage (36%) and lack of funding for tech start-ups (32%) as barriers to growth.

Val Walsh, senior vice president of portfolio, Digital Realty said: “Our new investment in Profile Park and ongoing investment in Ireland highlights our confidence that the technology sector in the region will continue to grow. Our research shows that decision makers in the sector share this optimism and expect the market to flourish in the coming decade.”

TechCentral Reporters