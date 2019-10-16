Knowledge Transfer Ireland Impact Awards shortlist revealed

Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) has announced the shortlist for this years Impact Awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on 21 November.

The awards recognise achievements in knowledge transfer and the commercialisation of research conducted in higher education institutions and research organisations. They also pay tribute to those within Ireland’s Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs) who link industry with academic research.

There are five award categories; collaborative research; consultancy; licence2market; spin-out company; and knowledge transfer achiever of the year.

Seven individuals have been nominated for the Achiever of the Year award this year in recognition of their notable contributions to knowledge transfer at their institution. Nominations come from Dublin City University; National College of Ireland; National University of Ireland Galway; Trinity College Dublin; University College Cork; University College Dublin; and University of Limerick.

“This is the fourth year that we have held the KTI Impact Awards, and each year it’s an opportunity to showcase the best practice knowledge transfer that is taking place in Ireland,” said Alison Campbell, director of KTI.

“As chair of the judging panel, I would like to congratulate the shortlisted entries and what they have achieved. I would also like to recognise the work that takes place in TTOs all around the country. The calibre of shortlisted entries we see this year is testament to the work that these offices do.”

Shortlist:

DCU and Oriel Marine who collaborated to develop a patented technology to extract a unique form of Deep-Sea Magnesium and Minerals to improve the performance of their products in market of severe burn treatment.

Teagasc and UCC who collaborated with Suntory to develop a bacterial strain into a novel probiotic product substantiated by health claims.

Glanbia and UCD who collaborated on a project to transform dairy waste products into high value bio-based products for growing global markets including biodegradable plastics, bio-based fertilizers and minerals for human nutrition.

Trinity College provision of consultancy services to CO2Logic in the completion of a project to generate electricity from physical cooking stoves.

UCC provision of consultancy services to Abbott Nutrition to design a pilot-scale conveyor system for testing infant powder integrity.

RCSI negotiated an exclusive license with Foras na Gaelige for the launch of an adult colouring book to introduce young people to the complex world of the human brain.

Trinity granted patented IP and associated software and know-how to Volograms allowing it to launch highly innovative new commercial product offerings.

UCD licensed technology to Atlantic Therapeutics leading to the development of a product to treat stress urinary incontinence.

Nova Leah Limited, a spin out company from the Regulated Software Research Centre (RSRC) at Dundalk Institute of Technology specialising in software in the medical industry.

NUI Galway spin-out Neurent Medical which is developing a new to world, medical device-led procedure to treat patients with rhinitis.

UCD spin-out company Equal1 Labs, the world’s first quantum computing hardware start-up developing a new type of quantum computer.

Toyota Ireland commissioned UCD researchers to investigate the energy behaviour of the (new) Toyota Prius IV hybrid vehicle, under a set of conditions representative of regular Irish commuting patterns.

