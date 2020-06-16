Itomic Voice & Data acquired by Calligo

Second Irish purchase in six months for Jersey managed data services provider

Managed data services provider has purchased Itomic Voice & Data for a undisclosed sum. This is the second acquisition the company has made in Ireland following the purchase of DC Networks in January.

“We focused our current expansion strategy on Ireland because of its growing number of innovative businesses developing new data-reliant tools and services. We believe Irish businesses stand to gain enormously from our services and expertise, particularly in international data privacy,” said Julian Box, founder and CEO, Calligo.

“Calligo’s core value is to be ‘Customer First”, and so any acquisition target has to match this,” continued Box. “Just as DC Networks did, Itomic Voice & Data certainly fits this profile and has built a large customer base on a foundation of excellent service and support, leading to many customers staying loyal year after year. This strength was particularly evidenced by its impressive stability through the turbulence of the recent weeks and months, which reinforced our conviction that Itomic Voice & Data was the right choice for us.”

Paul Condon, director of Itomic Voice & Data, said: “Calligo and ourselves are remarkably similar in many ways, not least in our two key areas of focus: helping our clients make the most of their data, and our equal determination to continually deliver the service they expect. We are confident that as our customers become Calligo customers, they will benefit from the support and more varied services of a larger, more experienced organisation, meaning any challenge to the availability, access, security or safe and intelligent use of their data can be met.”

Itomic maintains offices in Cork and Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters