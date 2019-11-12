Irish company CareWorks acquired by Advanced

Dublin-based company extends Advanced cloud portfolio in health and care

Irish health and care company, CareWorks, has been acquired by Advanced. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Dublin, CareWorks provides cloud-based case management software for health and social care organisations including Tusla. Its solutions are used by three million citizens and 50,000 care professionals and clinicians.

Care professionals use Advanced’s clinical solutions to deliver community nursing and out of hours services. This acquisition builds on Advanced already thriving Irish customer base; most GP out-of-hours services are clients, as are private organisations such as Caredoc and NorthDoc.

Advanced intends to leverage Carework’s success to expand its portfolio and boost delivery of integrated health and care solutions. Further, CareWorks’ operations in Ireland, the US, and the UK will complement Advanced’s presence in these locations.

This is Avanced’s first acquisition since it was acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. Former owner Vista Equity Partners continued as an investor.

“This investment is an exciting opportunity to expand our presence in Ireland,” said Gordon Wilson, CEO, Advanced. “CareWorks is an innovative Cloud-based software provider we are confident will enhance our offering to health and social care customers.

“This acquisition will propel our ability to deliver interoperable software solutions, which will be essential in supporting the sector’s move to integrated care systems – helping to meet the Irish Government’s plans for health reform. It also extends our existing customer base across Irish organisations within the legal, education and health and care sectors.”

Michael Dolan, CEO of CareWorks, says: “This is good news for both our customers and our teams, adding capacity and market presence to our expertise and solutions. Being part of the Advanced family will help to spearhead the delivery of a fully integrated end-to-end health and care platform, with CareWorks an integral component.

“We jointly recognise the transformative benefits that bringing together health and social care will deliver. As leading software providers to that market, we are ready to support these integrated plans. We quickly saw the potential that bringing together our solutions into a single system could provide and see it as an incredible opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

TechCentral Reporters