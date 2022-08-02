Inaugural Digital First Day to take place in November Event's goal is to develop a national network of ‘digital first communities’ Life

Ireland’s first ever Digital First Day will take place on 16 November with the goal of creating a national conversation about the benefits of digital growth to people, organisations and communities in towns and villages across Ireland.

This initiative is being driven and promoted by the newly formed Digital Ireland Network, whose organisations include ConnectedHubs.ie, DigitalHQ .IE, the Heritage Council, DLR County Council, the Western Development Commission and Grow Remote. The network’s main objective is to establish ‘digital first communities’ in towns and villages across the country, in particular through the creation of a social enterprise as a key mechanism to foster economic growth at the grassroots level.

“The pandemic has led to huge changes in the way we work and live,” said Tomás Ó’Síocháin, CEO Western Development Commission. “Research by the WDC has shown that people have moved in significant numbers to rural and regional areas. To sustain that, we need to build on those changes and support individuals, communities and SMEs to meet the digital challenges, and opportunities ahead.

advertisement





“We believe that the new Digital First Day, delivered by the Digital Ireland Network, can help achieve this by fostering the growth of digital first communities. “

Digital First Day is part-funded through the Dept of Rural & Community Development Arise fund.

TechCentral Reporters