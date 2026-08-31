Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched with One UI 9 and new AI tools

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S26 FE, a device designed to offer a flagship-level experience by prioritising essential high-quality features. As the first in its series to be launched with One UI 9, the device gives a broader group of customers immediate access to the premium Galaxy ecosystems. According to Jay Kim, Executive Vice President at Samsung’s MX Business, the S26 FE is tailored for people who value practical everyday use, integrating highly requested AI tools and camera upgrades in a sleek, lightweight body.

The device offers significantly improved imaging capabilities thanks to a refined triple rear camera system. Image processing has also been enhanced, resulting in sharper photos and better capture of fast-moving subjects. A standout addition is ‘My FanCam’. This feature uses intelligent framing to keep a specific person in the centre of the shot, reducing the need for manual editing when creating social media content.

For video stability, the Super Steady feature with Horizontal Lock comes into play. It enables smooth footage during moments with lots of movement. In addition, the phone is equipped with 3x optical zoom for distance shots. The improved 12 MP front camera, meanwhile, allows for better group selfies. For low-light photography there is Nightography, a feature that helps preserve details in dark environments.





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AI-powered editing is one of the key pillars of the S26 FE. With the Photo Assist tool, users can adjust images using natural language commands – such as changing the time of day or filling in missing parts – with the option to undo changes step by step. In addition, Gemini Omni makes it possible to effortlessly create polished video clips based on existing media in the gallery.

Productivity thanks to One UI 9

Powered by One UI 9, the device integrates context-aware AI to streamline organisation and productivity. The revamped Now Brief offers personalised daily summaries covering wellbeing and the weather, which users can further tailor with specific requests. Now Nudge provides timely suggestions within third-party apps to help users respond to notifications more efficiently. Meanwhile, Google’s ‘circle to search’ feature has been improved to recognise multiple objects or locations within a single image at the same time.

The hardware specifications are geared towards endurance and image quality. The phone is equipped with a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, allowing the battery to be significantly recharged in around 30 minutes. The 6.7″ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a sharp and smooth experience for gaming and streaming.

Samsung has also simplified the onboarding process with a revamped Smart Switch, allowing users to transfer data from iOS or Android by scanning a QR code, without the need for additional apps. To ensure long-term durability, the company promises to provide security patches and OS upgrades for seven years. This is complemented by Samsung Care+, which is now easier to manage via a dedicated Warranty and care menu in One UI 9.

The Galaxy S26 FE will be released on 4 September and will be available in Graphite, Pistachio and Blueberry. Prices start at €799 for the 128GB model and €899 for the 256GB version. New owners will also receive a free six-month trial of Google AI Pro, including 5TB of cloud storage.

Business AM