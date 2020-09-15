ICS: Exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment

Exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment
itSMF Ireland members get exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment. Members will receive a 25% discount on a range of publications including ITIL, ITSM, project management, COBIT and IT governance books and guides.
Free webinar: The evolving role of the Lead Architect on transformative projects – 23 Sept
In this webinar we will look at the Lead Architect role; where it starts, what it entails and how important it is to deliver projects not only on time but also aligned to both business needs and IT strategy.
Date: 23 Sept – 12:00 – 13:00
CPD points: 1.5

Online Certified Data Protection Practitioner programme – starting 21 September
Complete Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme and remain competitive while compliant with DP law. This 3 day course will be spread over six mornings, taking place online.
Dates: 21, 22, 24, 25, 28 & 29 Sept 2020 – 09:30-13:00
CPD points: 31.5

Up to 100% funding available: Certificate in Business Analysis QQI L8 – starting October and November
This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts and for those who play a leading role in improving business performance, either in their own company, or in a consultancy role to others, through the use of proven business analysis techniques.
This course is being offered under Springboard+ and the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) for free for jobseekers and for a nominal fee for applicants in employment. Contact training@ics.ie for more information.
Dates: Starting October and November 2020
CPD points: 600
Funding: Up to 100% available
 
itSMF webinar: ITIL®4 High Velocity IT – 15 October
Join this webinar to hear Mark Smalley, lead editor of ITIL®4 High Velocity IT, explore what IT service management looks like in digitally-enabled organisations.
Date: 15 October – 08:30 – 09:30
CPD points: 1.5

Online CITA A & F Architect Certifications – starting Sept
Held twice a week, these courses offer a pathway to becoming a professional architect. You will learn the tools, information, skills and terminology required to succeed.
Dates: From 1/2 September 2020, 2×2 hours a week
CPD points: 31.5

ICS welcomes Fellow Michelle Kearns
ICS welcomes Michelle Kearns as a Fellow of the society. Michelle is the chief information officer (CIO) of Caredoc, a not-for-profit organisation delivering healthcare services in Ireland.

Online European Certified Data Protection Officer programme – starting 29 September
The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme is a comprehensive programme, designed to equip data protection officers with all the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.
Dates: Starting 29 September 2020
CPD points: 63

 

Did you miss your new member benefit? Free access to tech sector credit union
Date: 4 September – 11:00 – 12:00
CPD points: 1.5

BCS Calls for an Informed Debate in Wake of UK Huawei 5G Ban
The British Computer Society (BCS), has called for an informed debate about the merits of developing local 5G capability in the wake of the UK government’s ban on using Huawei technology in the 5G network.

