ICS: Exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment

15 September 2020 | 0
|Exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment
itSMF Ireland members get exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment. Members will receive a 25% discount on a range of publications including ITIL, ITSM, project management, COBIT and IT governance books and guides.
Not an itSMF Ireland member? Add on itSMF Ireland membership free via the member area here.
Free webinar: The evolving role of the Lead Architect on transformative projects – 23 Sept
Online Certified Data Protection Practitioner programme – starting 21 September
Up to 100% funding available: Certificate in Business Analysis QQI L8 – starting October and November
Online CITA A & F Architect Certifications – starting Sept
Held twice a week, these courses offer a pathway to becoming a professional architect. You will learn the tools, information, skills and terminology required to succeed.
Dates: From 1/2 September 2020, 2×2 hours a week
CPD points: 31.5
ICS welcomes Fellow Michelle Kearns
ICS welcomes Michelle Kearns as a Fellow of the society. Michelle is the chief information officer (CIO) of Caredoc, a not-for-profit organisation delivering healthcare services in Ireland.
Online European Certified Data Protection Officer programme – starting 29 September
The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme is a comprehensive programme, designed to equip data protection officers with all the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.
Dates: Starting 29 September 2020
CPD points: 63
Did you miss your new member benefit? Free access to tech sector credit union
Paid up members of ICS and all associated societies are entitled to free membership of First Tech Credit Union. Find out how you can benefit and how to sign up on our website. Has your membership expired? Renew now to avail of this member benefit.
Recruiting for qualifed digital staff or looking to retrain for a digital job? Women4IT can help you – attend our free breakfast meeting on 4 September
A new opportunity is available through our project Women4IT, for companies in Ireland that are looking to hire qualified and trained staff. Young women looking for a new opportunity can also apply for the training. Find out more at this breakfast meeting.
Date: 4 September – 11:00 – 12:00
CPD points: 1.5
BCS Calls for an Informed Debate in Wake of UK Huawei 5G Ban
The British Computer Society (BCS), has called for an informed debate about the merits of developing local 5G capability in the wake of the UK government’s ban on using Huawei technology in the 5G network.
