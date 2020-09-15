ICS: Exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment

Free webinar: The evolving role of the Lead Architect on transformative projects – 23 Sept

In this webinar we will look at the Lead Architect role; where it starts, what it entails and how important it is to deliver projects not only on time but also aligned to both business needs and IT strategy.

Date: 23 Sept – 12:00 – 13:00

CPD points: 1.5

Online Certified Data Protection Practitioner programme – starting 21 September

Complete Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme and remain competitive while compliant with DP law. This 3 day course will be spread over six mornings, taking place online.

Dates: 21, 22, 24, 25, 28 & 29 Sept 2020 – 09:30-13:00

CPD points: 31.5

Up to 100% funding available: Certificate in Business Analysis QQI L8 – starting October and November

This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts and for those who play a leading role in improving business performance, either in their own company, or in a consultancy role to others, through the use of proven business analysis techniques.

This course is being offered under Springboard+ and the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) for free for jobseekers and for a nominal fee for applicants in employment. Contact training@ics.ie for more information.

Dates: Starting October and November 2020

CPD points: 600

Funding: Up to 100% available



itSMF webinar: ITIL®4 High Velocity IT – 15 October

Join this webinar to hear Mark Smalley, lead editor of ITIL®4 High Velocity IT, explore what IT service management looks like in digitally-enabled organisations.

Date: 15 October – 08:30 – 09:30

CPD points: 1.5