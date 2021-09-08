IBM unveils next-gen Power10 server for hybrid cloud

The IBM E1080 is the firm's first system designed "from the silicon up" for hybrid cloud environments Print Print Pro

IBM has announced a new Power E1080 server, the first in a new family of servers based on its 7nm-developed Power10 processor that has been specifically designed for hybrid cloud environments.

The IBM E1080 server has been engineered to be one of the most secure server platforms, according to IBM, with an architecture to help users operate a frictionless hybrid cloud experience across their IT infrastructure.

“When we were designing the E1080, we had to be cognizant of how the pandemic was changing not only consumer behavior, but also our customer’s behavior and needs from their IT infrastructure,” said Dylan Boday, VP of product management for AI and hybrid cloud.

advertisement





“The E1080 is IBM’s first system designed from the silicon up for hybrid cloud environments, a system tailor-built to serve as the foundation for our vision of a dynamic and secure, frictionless hybrid cloud experience.”

The E1080 has several “key” features, which includes by-the-minute metering of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with architectural consistency and cloud-like flexibility across the entire hybrid cloud environment.

There are also hardware-driven performance improvements that deliver up to 50% more performance and scalability than its predecessor the IBM Power E980, according to IBM.

It also features new security tools, such as transparent memory encryption that requires no additional management setup, a robust ecosystem of ISVs, business partners and security software for every level of system stack. IBM is also launching a tiered “Power Expert Care” service to help clients as they protect their systems against the latest cyber security threats.

“Our collaboration with IBM on Power10 will serve as a continuation of this commitment to support a broad range of architectures,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of Red Hat’s platforms business group.

“As an architectural foundation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift deployments on-premises metering, IBM Power will offer the scale and flexibility to help customers realise the benefits of open hybrid cloud.”

© Dennis Publishing

Professional Development for IT professionals

The mission of the Irish Computer Society is to advance, promote and represent the interests of ICT professionals in Ireland. Membership of the ICS typically reduces courses by 20%. Find out more