Apple confirms iPhone launch event for 14 September

'California streaming' event will be broadcast live from Apple Park next week Print Print Life

The next iPhone could be with us within a week as Apple has announced its next big event for 14 September.

The event, which carries the tagline ‘California streaming’, will take place as a virtual broadcast from Apple Park at 6PM Irish time.

The company usually launches its next-generation iPhone range in September, though last year’s iPhone 12 was delayed until November due to the pandemic. However, the so-called iPhone 13 is thought to be on schedule with three different model sizes expected.

The iPhone 13 is widely expected to arrive as a minor update given the major changes that were introduced with last year’s iPhone 12. This may mean that the iPhone 13 has a similar design and many of the same features as its predecessor, but there are rumours that it could include a screen with a higher refresh rate and potentially a different location for the selfie camera if Apple does finally ditch or shrink its display notch.

There could also be an upgraded processor with speculation suggesting an A15 Bionic chipset is on the way. This may also mean larger batteries for each model, but Apple is likely to stick to its usual 4GB of RAM.

It is speculated that the iPhone13 will come in the same sizes as the 12, with a standard, Max Pro and mini version. However, there were reports earlier in the year that the iPhone 12 mini hadn’t quite sold as well as the tech giant hoped, fuelling rumours that the pint-sized model could be canned.

If there is a new range of iPhone revealed at the event then it is likely that the tech giant will also share a release date for iOS15, as well as details on several other projects. This could include a new Apple Watch, refreshed AirPods, 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros and more features for its MagSafe ecosystem.

