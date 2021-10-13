IBM pledges to reskill 30m people globally by 2030

The company is hoping to close the global digital skills gap and prepare candidates for the jobs of tomorrow Print Print Life

IBM plans to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills by 2030 as it aims to close the global skills gap by expanding access to digital skills and employment opportunities.

According to data from the World Economic Forum (WEF), closing the global skills gap could add $11.5 trillion to global GDP by 2028. In the UK, nearly two in three (64%) report spending more on recruitment, with costs increasing by 49% or £1.23 billion in total because of the skills shortage.

In a bid to help tackle the growing skills crisis, IBM has announced over 170 new partnerships and programme expansions in more than 30 countries across the world and is improving its existing programmes and career-building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.

IBM plans to educate 30 million people through its broad combinations of programmes, including collaborations with universities and key government entities. These partnerships will also extend to NGOs.

“Talent is everywhere; training opportunities are not,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and CEO. “This is why we must take big and bold steps to expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities so that more people – regardless of their background – can take advantage of the digital economy.

“Today, IBM commits to providing 30 million people with new skills by 2030. This will help democratise opportunity, fill the growing skills gap, and give new generations of workers the tools they need to build a better future for themselves and society.”

