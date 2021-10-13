Vodafone Ireland creates 40 new positions through graduate programme

Majority of graduate intake have secured roles within the company

Vodafone Ireland is offering final year college students and recent graduates the chance to choose their path with the launch of its 2022 Graduate Programme. Now in its 12th year, the graduate programme will see 40 future leaders develop their skills and kick start their career with the guidance and support of Vodafone Ireland.

For the first time ever, graduates will be able to choose from seven different streams of the business (data, communications & marketing, technology, corporate security & legal, finance, digital, and business management) across the 18-month rotational programme, offering a wealth of great opportunities and experiences so they can build their network and develop existing and new skills.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on youth unemployment which stands 14% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

As employees across Ireland begin to return to the office Vodafone will offer a 60:40 hybrid working model, where all employees can spend 60% of their time working remotely and can also avail of Vodafone’s Gigabit Hubs around the country. Almost half (49%) of Vodafone’s interns and graduates in 2021 are from areas outside of Dublin, compared with 39% the previous year.

“The past 18-months have been incredibly challenging for young people in Ireland, with huge amounts of uncertainty and change and we are delighted to be able to increase our focus on youth at such a challenging time,” said James Magill, human resources director at Vodafone Ireland. “We offer a wealth of opportunities across various streams of our company for graduates, suitable for those from a large variety of disciplines and many diverse backgrounds. Our aim is to provide them with the experience and tools that will allow them to grow and develop their careers at Vodafone Ireland.”

Applications for the 2022 Graduate Programme close on 4 November with the programme beginning in September 2022.

For more information and to apply, visit https://n.vodafone.ie/careers/graduates.html.

TechCentral Reporters