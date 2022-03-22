IADT Media Cube, NovaUCD launch €1.6m programme for early stage start-ups Entrants come from fintech, medtech, digital media, medtech and more Trade

The Institute of Art, Design and Technology Dun Laoghaire (IADT) and NovaUCD have welcomed the first cohort of entrepreneurs to the New Frontiers programme.

Enterprise Ireland will provide €1.6 million in funding over the next five years to the New Frontiers programme to support entrepreneurs in the greater South Dublin area, incorporating Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and North Wicklow.

Thirteen participants have been selected to participate in the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers programme. The successful applicants are working on early-stage business concepts ranging from fintech, medtech, digital media, innovation in healthcare and food products and software to help organisations embed diversity and inclusion.

Each participant will receive a €15,000 scholarship to cover full-time participation in the six-month course, as they focus on moving their business from concept to market. IADT, in partnership with NovaUCD, will host the programme participants in the IADT Media Cube building and in NovaUCD.

Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise and commercialisation at NovaUCD, said: “We look forward to working with them to further develop and grow their start-ups into companies with the potential to scale on an international stage.”

“Following many years of success with the New Frontiers programme, IADT is delighted to be the lead partner in this collaboration with NovaUCD,” said the New Frontiers lead at IADT Media Cube, Orla Reynolds. “The New Frontiers team, mentors and facilitators are exceptional if you want to take the leap and focus on creating a successful business. The energy and camaraderie amongst your fellow participants fuels your drive as they understand the rollercoaster of entrepreneurship. I can’t wait to support our 13 participants on their journey.”



