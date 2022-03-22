InterSystems releases suite of financial services solutions New solutions integrate and harmonise information from existing systems and silos to support financial services firms Pro

InterSystems has launched a new suite of solutions for the financial services industry. Powered by next-generation data management technology and a smart data fabric architecture, the solutions will enable firms to become more agile, make faster, more informed decisions, and better respond to changing customer expectations, particularly in volatile market conditions.

InterSystems provides next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical data challenges.

Launched at FinovateEurope 2022, the new solutions have been developed to meet the varying needs of the different audiences within the financial services ecosystem, including large and mid-tier financial services organisations, software vendors and fintechs.

advertisement





The Business 360, Customer 360, Institutional Client 360, and Cloud Fintech Gateway solutions use next-generation data management technology, and a new architectural approach – a smart data fabric – which provides an overarching and non-disruptive layer that accesses and harmonises information from source systems on demand and provides a range of analytics and business user self-service capabilities.

The solutions provide financial services organisations with a real-time, consistent view of the information from distributed internal and external sources, including real time streaming data. They are ideal for complex data environments and help to remove the limitations, complexities, and delays associated with previous approaches such as data lakes and warehouses, thereby allowing financial services firms to make faster, more informed business decisions.

“Powerful and flexible self-service analytics capabilities enable business users to freely explore the data, ask ad hoc questions, and then drill down via interactive queries based on initial findings, while advanced analytics capabilities allow business users to access critical insights through predictive analytics and interactive dashboards,” said a statement from InterSystems. “This frees IT teams to focus on more strategic initiatives by empowering line of business personnel to fully explore and leverage the data.”

Each solution offers financial services organisations a range of different capabilities suited to their specific needs, allowing them to unlock key benefits:

InterSystems Business 360 enables business leaders and their teams to take full advantage of a current and accurate 360-degree view of enterprise data, delivering a wide range of benefits, including improved decision support, better compliance, stronger risk management, increased revenue generation, enhanced operational resilience, and accelerated innovation

InterSystems Customer 360 enables financial services organisations to create and maintain a comprehensive, current, and accurate 360-degree view of their customers, offering improved customer experience, increased revenue, reduced churn, and higher operational efficiencies as a result

InterSystems Institutional Client 360 enables investment management organisations to achieve a holistic view of their institutional clients to gain the critical insights needed to create and execute more impactful strategies, increase revenue, and deliver outstanding levels of client service

Cloud Fintech Gateway provides a dynamic, bidirectional real-time data gateway that connects cloud-based Fintech applications and services with organisations’ existing on-premises applications and data stores faster and with a simpler architecture than traditional approaches

“Most financial firms have an enormous volume of data at their disposal yet are unable to fully leverage it to innovate to drive their businesses forward,” said Michael Hom, head of financial services solutions, InterSystems. “Our new suite of solutions was designed with financial services organisations of all sizes and their unique challenges in mind. The use of smart data fabrics will enable them to connect their disparate data sources, be in a better position to innovate, and respond to changing customer needs and an ever-evolving landscape.”

TechCentral Reporters