Google updates Anthos multi-cloud management tool

Multi-cloud management system includes more consistent connection and authentication features Print Print Pro

Google has unveiled the latest version of its Anthos multi-cloud management platform with a slew of new features to make life easier for administrators.

Anthos monitors instances of the Kubernetes container orchestration system running in different environments, including on-premises systems and different public clouds. It gathers data from those instances and collects it into a management dashboard. Administrations can also use Anthos to change the configuration in those environments based on different policies and security settings.

As Jeff Reed, VP of product management for Google Cloud, said: “instead of re-creating foundational behaviors in each cloud, you anchor on a single cloud, and use those practices everywhere else.”

advertisement





Anthos version 1.7 includes a new Connect Gateway feature, which enables it to discover clusters in different multi-cloud environments using simple queries. Admins can then connect to them and authenticate using consistent infrastructure, including Google Cloud services identities. Admins can use the gateway to create definitions using Cloud Build, which packages and deploys software. That means they can deploy software via Cloud Build to any Anthos cluster.

The system also includes new capabilities to access cloud services securely from applications. Version 1.7 makes Google’s Workload Identity service available to on-premises applications and in AWS. This service enables Kubernetes services accounts to source authentication credentials from identity access management systems.

The tool also comes with better logging of operational cloud data. Its cloud logging feature now supports logs and metrics from Anthos on AWS.

Google has enhanced its Anthos Config Management (ACM) feature, enabling administrators to define their desired machine state in multi-cloud environments using configuration files. The latest version includes support for cluster types beyond its GKE Kubernetes implementation, including Amazon’s Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft’s Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Red Hat’s OpenShift.

Dennis Publishing News Service

Is this an area of interest? Tailored training for IT Professionals

The Irish Computer Society provides members with the necessary qualifications, skills and training needed to succeed and excel within the profession.

Upcoming courses which may be of interest include:

Certificate in Business Analysis – offers academic accreditation for business analysts through the use of proven business analysis techniques. Up to 100% funding available.

European Certified Data Protection Officer (ECDPO) – This programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

CDPP – Certified Data Protection Practitioner – Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

Find out more