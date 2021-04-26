Innowatts to create 40 jobs in Cork

Innowatts, a developer of an AI-driven platform for global energy providers plans to create more than 40 energy transition jobs to drive its European expansion.

Headquartered in Texas, Innowatts partners with energy retailers and grid operators worldwide, including Direct Energy, Shell and Iberdrola. The platform is connected to more than 43 million smart meters globally, analysing more than 5 billion data points every hour.

As part of the expansion, Innowatts is establishing its European headquarters in Cork, Ireland supported by IDA Ireland. The team will focus on providing AI-driven data and analysis to deliver quality insights and services for the European and global electricity market. The new roles created include data architects, data scientists, full stack and DevOps engineers alongside energy specialist roles including wholesale market traders, forecasters and risk managers.

“Europe and the UK’s journey to net zero is accelerating at rapid pace, now more than ever electricity suppliers and grid operators find themselves in need of data insights to make informed decisions that best serve their customers, today and tomorrow,” said David Boundy, chief product and technology officer and general manager, Innowatts Europe.

“The goal for our expansion in Europe is to help electricity suppliers, grid operators and their customers make the most out of the transition to a smarter, greener energy system. By summer 2021, the UK alone is expected to have over 25 million smart meters producing billions of bits of data an hour. However, to date, much of this data has remained untapped. We’re here to change that.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Innowatts’ decision to establish an Irish base from which to expand its European operations is very welcome news and closely aligns with IDA’s aim of winning investments in new sustainability related activities. The creation of 40 new jobs will be of considerable economic benefit to the Cork and wider South West region.”

