Gauging threats in a year like no other

TechBeat and Paradyn look for lessons from a time of crisis

The past year has served as a live stress test for organisations trying to preserve business continuity and manage IT estates that have sprawled from a set of secure devices to a myriad of home PCs, smartphones and tablets accessing business assets with irregular oversight. Locking down the population is one thing, locking down networks is another thing, entirely.

TechBeat in association with Paradyn is asking end users and channel professionals to share their experience and opinions on cyber security, from the data centre to the office – or home office – to the board room.

