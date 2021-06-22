Seventy jobs announced at Irish process automation firm

SimoTech expands as it supports biosciences industry growth Print Print Trade

SimoTech plans to create 70 new jobs over the next two years to support the growth of the biosciences industry.

An Irish-owned process automation services and manufacturing IT systems company for the pharma/biotech sector, SimoTech currently has 85 staff working on projects across Ireland, the United States, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Singapore.

The new roles will be created in the areas of process automation, computer system validation, labs informatics, IT infrastructure and project management. The jobs will be based in Ireland, including Carrigaline, Co. Cork, where SimoTech has expanded to a new headquarters to facilitate its continued growth. Of the jobs, 20 will support SimoTech’s overseas work from Ireland, including its first contract in Singapore, working with a large vaccine provider on a major capital project in the APAC region.

advertisement





“SimoTech is an integral player in the global supply chain for pharmaceutical products, and in engineering the vital technologies that support their manufacture,” said Pat Desmond, CEO of SimoTech. “Over the last three years, demand for automation expertise has allowed us to expand at a rate of 30% each year, doubling our client base. We have trebled our revenue to €14 million in 2020 and doubled our staff numbers in the last three years.

“These new roles are just the first step, as we look at expanding our footprint in the years ahead across Europe, the US, and Asia, while still building from Cork. By embracing smart manufacturing technology, we are now able to provide 24/7, remote services to our clients, anywhere in the world. During the pandemic, that allowed these corporates to keep their plants operating, even when site visits were not possible due to restrictions. By providing these vital services remotely, we are also able to expand our business abroad while still supporting job creation at home in Ireland.”

“Today’s announcement is a sign of major growth both in the company and in Ireland’s life sciences sector, which has demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the pandemic,” said Martin Corkery, regional director for the South and South East at Enterprise Ireland. “SimoTech is a great example of a true Irish success story, which has gone from strength to strength since it was founded just ten years ago. We look forward to continuing to work with the company and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?