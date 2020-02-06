EY opens Dublin wavespace innovation centre

Fifth of company's employees expected to work in technology-focused roles by 2022

EY has opened its wavespace centre in Dublin, joining a network of 22 flagship and 17 satellite centres around the world. The network uses design thinking workshops to develop ideas for digital transformation projects such as SAP implementations, cloud services integrations, data science, advanced analytics, blockchain and more.

EY also announced the release of EY Tribe, a mobile platform that uses gaming to promote science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects to girls aged 13-17.

EY wavespace collaboration sessions range from a one-day immersion workshop to long-term projects, to ‘pop-up’ centres brought directly to clients’ locations and the firm’s regional offices in Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Frank O’Dea, chief innovation officer, EY Ireland, said: “EY wavespace experiences are run with specific design thinking methodologies, by a team of multidisciplinary EY experts combining technology acumen and deep sector expertise, along with global insights from other wavespace centres. This helps teams to identify and navigate the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation specific to their organisation, reimagine business models and processes, explore new capabilities and increase their competitiveness by driving positive change.”

Helena O’Dwyer, head of wavespace, EY Ireland, said: “EY wavespace gives us an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate with our clients to find solutions that drive major transformative change. The power of this collaboration when merged with technology creates something very special for our clients, and allows us to imagine the art of the possible together, and then to make that a reality.”

EY anticipates that 20% of EY employees will work in technology-focused roles by 2022, and has set a target that 25% of its graduate recruits come from STEM backgrounds in the same period. This is in addition to the investment of more than $530 million globally in staff training.

TechCentral Reporters