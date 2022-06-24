Expleo announces 200 new jobs, regional hub plan Cork site opens with further hubs planned for Galway and Limerick Trade

Expleo has annouced the creation of 200 jobs and the opening of its first regional hub in Mahon, Co. Cork. The company is investing €10 million in the expansion of its workforce, along with the establishment of a network of regional hubs as part of the investment.

The majority of the new jobs will be highly skilled IT roles in disciplines including software development, DevOps, software engineering and technical engineering. The new hires will work on transformative technologies and projects such as hyperautomation, robotic process automation (RPA) and agile transformation in industries including life sciences, financial services and aviation.

To support the recruitment process, and to ensure that it attracts the best talent from across Ireland, Expleo will establish a series of regional hubs that will be complementary to the company’s Irish HQ in Dublin and its base in Belfast. The first office in Mahon has opened, with subsequent hubs planned for Galway and Limerick.

advertisement





Phil Codd, Managing Director, Expleo Ireland, said: “Following extensive research of available resources and skills throughout the country, it was evident that regional hubs would provide Expleo with the additional talent and impetus we need to deliver on our ambitious growth plans.

“Our new hires in Cork will have access to all the benefits our current employee base enjoys including competitive salaries, flexible working, world-class training programmes and a highly supportive working culture. We’re also looking forward to expanding our national footprint further with new hubs in Galway and Limerick also expected to open this year.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?