Liberty IT TechStart programme gives grads an entry point to an IT career

Liberty IT recruited 40 graduates across its Belfast, Dublin and Galway locations this year, reinforcing its commitment to developing technology talent as artificial intelligence reshapes the software engineering profession.

The 30 associate software engineers appointed last month joined 10 graduates who started with the company in May.

They will work across its business units and engineering groups, gaining practical experience while developing their technical and professional skills.





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The company’s TechStart programme supports graduates moving from university into the workplace.

It combines structured learning and development with mentoring and practical experience on real-world technology projects.

“We are delighted to welcome the newest graduates to Liberty IT as they begin their roles as associate software engineers. Our TechStart programme is an important part of how we build and sustain our talent pipeline, giving graduates the opportunity to develop strong foundations early in their careers while gaining hands-on experience across the business,” Emma Mullan, senior director of talent at Liberty IT, said.

She added: “A number of this year’s graduates are also returning to Liberty IT having previously completed internships with us, demonstrating the value of creating clear pathways into the organisation and investing in our people.”

The recruitment comes as some organisations scale back entry-level hiring in response to the growing influence of AI on software engineering.

“AI is changing software engineering significantly, but it is not reducing the importance of strong engineers, it is increasing it. As AI takes on more of the mechanics of software development, engineers increasingly add value through how they frame problems, evaluate outputs and make sound technical decisions. That makes strong engineering foundations and judgement more important than ever,” Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said.

He added: “That is why continuing to invest in early-career talent is a strategic priority for Liberty IT. Through TechStart, graduates develop those core technical skills while gaining exposure to emerging technologies and real-world business challenges, giving them the foundations to continue developing, adapting and building rewarding careers in a profession that continues to evolve at pace.”

Patryk Goron